Henry doesn't seem likely to stay with the Titans, though GM Ran Carthon suggested Tuesday that the team will at least have conversations about re-signing the running back, ESPN's Turron Davenport reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that none of the RBs eligible for free agency in March are expected to receive franchise tags. New Titans coach Brian Callahan has expressed interest in re-signing Henry, but it might not be the best fit given Callahan's more pass-focused system and Henry's stated emphasis on winning a Super Bowl. A re-signing before free agency thus seems highly unlikely, with Henry likely to see what's available rather than committing to the Titans before he gets that chance.