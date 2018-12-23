Titans' Dion Lewis: Only six touches
Lewis totaled five yards on three carries in Saturday's 25-16 win over Washington. He also added three catches for 20 yards.
Lewis continued his fall out of fantasy relevancy Saturday, totaling only six touches in comparison to Derrick Henry's 22. He did have one highlight worthy play, taking a short dump-off from Marcus Mariota and converting it into an 18-yard gain. Other than that play, Lewis did little of note, averaging only 1.7 yards per carry. He cannot be trusted for a big role in the team's regular season finale against the Colts.
