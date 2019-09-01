Simmons (knee) will begin the season on the non-football injury reserve list, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons received praise on Friday for his recovery from a torn ACL and was deemed ahead of schedule. However, his continued placement on the non-football injury list means he cannot practice or appear in a game for the first six weeks of the season.

