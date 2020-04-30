Titans' Johnathan Joseph: Links up with Tennessee
Joseph signed a one-year contract with the Titans on Wednesday, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
The veteran cornerback hit free agency in March after spending the past nine seasons in Houston, and he's set to remain in the AFC South in 2020. Joseph turned 36 years old earlier in April and had 51 tackles (43 solo), 13 passes defensed and one interception last season.
