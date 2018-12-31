Byard recorded 10 tackles in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.

Byard's 10 tackles were his most since Week 4 against the Eagles, helping him to a new career-high for tackles in a season with 90. While he took a step back in his production against the pass -- both his interceptions and passes defensed fell by half this season -- he still finished among the team's leaders in tackles, interceptions, and pass breakups. Entering his fourth season in 2019, Byard is set to a be a major contributor to the defensive success of the team once again.

