Fulton (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday and could be out for a while, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Fulton suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Colts and underwent an MRI on Monday. It would appear the fourth-year pro should be considered closer to doubtful for Monday's game against the Dolphins, but he still has three more days to get back on the practice field and increase his chances of suiting up for the Week 14 matchup.