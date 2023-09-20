Fulton (hamstring) was a full participant in Tennessee's practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of team's official site reports.
Fulton seems to have recovered from a hamstring injury that he suffered during the season opener that kept him out of last week's game as well. The 25-year-old should return to the starting lineup against the Browns this week and should help strengthen Tennessee's defense right away.
