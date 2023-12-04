Fulton (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Fulton dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in the season, and it appears to have returned at some point during Sunday's loss to the Colts. His potential to play next Monday against the Dolphins will likely be clearer once the team returns to practice in the coming days.
More News
-
Titans' Kristian Fulton: Full participant in practice•
-
Titans' Kristian Fulton: Won't play in Week 2•
-
Titans' Kristian Fulton: Limited Wednesday•
-
Titans' Kristian Fulton: Questionable to return•
-
Titans' Kristian Fulton: Holding own against Hopkins•
-
Titans' Kristian Fulton: Good to go Saturday•