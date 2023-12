Fulton (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fulton will now miss the next four weeks, which will essentially end his season early. The 25-year-old will end his 2023 campaign with 11 games played, 46 tackles (37 solo) and five passes defended. Roger McCreary and Eric Garror will be candidates to see extra work for Tennessee in the final weeks of their season.