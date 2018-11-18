Titans' Marcus Mariota: Injury update on tap Monday

More will be known Monday about extent of the elbow injury that forced Mariota out of Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts late in the second quarter, ESPN's Turron Davenport reports.

Coach Mike Vrabel relayed after the contest that Mariota -- who also dealt with an elbow issue earlier this season -- indicated after exiting Sunday's game that he was okay, but the team decided to stick with Blaine Gabbert with protecting Mariota's health in mind. At the very least, we expect the issue to impact Mariota's practice participation leading up to next Monday's game against the Texans.