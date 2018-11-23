Titans' Marcus Mariota: Practices fully Friday, likely to start

Mariota (neck) progressed to a full practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

ESPN's Turron Davenport relays that Mariota is on track to start Monday night's game against the Texans, though coach Mike Vrabel has yet to officially confirm that likely outcome. "I would imagine that Marcus is going to be the starting quarterback after being not limited, and full, and probably hope to start," Vrabel said of Mariota following Friday's practice. "It looked good today, but that's why you practice. You try to always improve and get better."

More News
Our Latest Stories