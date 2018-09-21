Titans' Marcus Mariota: Questionable for Week 3

Mariota (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Mariota was active Week 2 but didn't take any snaps due to lingering numbness and tingling in his right hand, which has been his reality during Week 3 prep. He appeared to look close to usual self at Thursday's practice, but the Titans still seem to be wary about introducing him to in-game contact. Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that the team will make a decision on Mariota in the next 24 hours. If Mariota is eventually ruled out, Blaine Gabbert will get the nod at quarterback.