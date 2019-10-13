Titans' Marcus Mariota: Replaced by Tannehill

Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Prior to being pulled from the contest, Mariota completed seven of 15 passes for 63 yards and two picks. Tannehill will now look to help bring the Titans back from a 13-0 deficit and if he shows well, he could potentially enter the Week 7 starting conversation.