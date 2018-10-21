Titans' Marcus Mariota: Shows improvement
Mariota completed 24 of 32 passes for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Chargers. He also added seven carries for 38 yards.
Mariota surpassed 150 passing yards for only the second time this season thanks to a 75 percent completion rate. However, his downfield shots remain limited, completing only two passes of more than 20 yards in the performance. Overall, Mariota has just three touchdowns this season, and is still likely hampered by the elbow injury he suffered in Week 1. Nevertheless this was an encouraging performance, even if it doesn't push Mariota into top-12 consideration at the position.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....