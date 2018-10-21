Titans' Marcus Mariota: Shows improvement

Mariota completed 24 of 32 passes for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Chargers. He also added seven carries for 38 yards.

Mariota surpassed 150 passing yards for only the second time this season thanks to a 75 percent completion rate. However, his downfield shots remain limited, completing only two passes of more than 20 yards in the performance. Overall, Mariota has just three touchdowns this season, and is still likely hampered by the elbow injury he suffered in Week 1. Nevertheless this was an encouraging performance, even if it doesn't push Mariota into top-12 consideration at the position.