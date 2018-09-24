Titans' Marcus Mariota: Still limited by injury

Coach Mike Vrabel said there are still throws Mariota can't make as he works his way back from an elbow injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Mariota replaced Blaine Gabbert (concussion) early in Sunday's 9-6 win over Jacksonville, completing 12 of 18 passes for 100 yards and adding 51 yards on seven carries. The Titans went ultra-conservative on offense while playing with a limited quarterback, and the plan worked out surprisingly well thanks to a big day from their defense. Vrabel said he hopes to have the full package of plays available when the Titans host the Eagles in Week 4. The situation still needs to be monitored closely, as the team might consider starting Gabbert if he clears the concussion protocol before Mariota's elbow is fully healthy.