Titans' MyCole Pruitt: Buried on depth chart
RotoWire Staff
Pruitt one reception on one target for 10 yards in Week 15 against the Lions.
Pruitt was buried on the depth chart with the return of Jonnu Smith. Already used primarily as a block tight end, Pruitt has earned only seven targets throughout the entire season.
