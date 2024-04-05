Pruitt signed with Pittsburgh on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Pruitt has consistently worked as a backup tight end, primarily as a blocker. He'll take on a similar role with the Steelers and should pair well with Darnell Washington to aid the run game. Pruitt is reunited with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith after also playing under him in Tennessee and Atlanta.
More News
-
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Injured in season finale•
-
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Leaves with injury•
-
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Records two catches in loss•
-
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Catches pass in loss•
-
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Makes splash Sunday•
-
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Targeted for second straight week•