Pruitt failed to record a catch on one target during Sunday's 23-7 loss to Jacksonville.
After not seeing a target across the first two weeks of the season, Pruitt has garnered one in back-to-back games. The veteran remains a block-first tight end, so barring an occasional touchdown, he has essentially zero fantasy value in standard leagues.
