Titans' Rishard Matthews: Limited to begin week
Matthews (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Matthews returned to a limited practice Friday but ultimately was ruled out for Sunday's eventual 24-13 win over Houston. Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that Matthews was almost able to play in the game, also suggesting that the wideout should be back for Sunday's contest in Arizona. A full practice before the end of the week would instill more confidence as Matthews prepares for a potential head-to-head matchups with Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.
More News
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: On track for Week 14 return•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Inactive for second straight week•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Game-time decision for Sunday's contest•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Not practicing yet•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Considered day-to-day•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.