Matthews (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews returned to a limited practice Friday but ultimately was ruled out for Sunday's eventual 24-13 win over Houston. Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that Matthews was almost able to play in the game, also suggesting that the wideout should be back for Sunday's contest in Arizona. A full practice before the end of the week would instill more confidence as Matthews prepares for a potential head-to-head matchups with Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.