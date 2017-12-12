Lewan (back) is expected to be able to practice Wednesday.

Lewan underwent an MRI exam Monday that revealed the injury not to be overly serious. It wouldn't be surprising for the 26-year-old to be limited in practice this week as he deals with the back spasms, but at this point he is expected to be available for Week 15.

