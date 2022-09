Lewan (knee) is questionable to return during Monday's matchup against the Bills, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Lewan had to be assisted by members of Tennessee's training staff as he limped off the field after going down on the team's first play from scrimmage. The Pro Bowl left tackle eventually had to be carted to the locker, leaving Dennis Daley to step in on the offensive line for the Titans.