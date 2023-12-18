Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Levis (ankle) is dealing with a sprained ankle and compared the injury to the pair of ankle sprains Ryan Tannehill suffered last season, John Glennon of the Nashville Post reports.

Levis was injured on Tennessee's final offensive snap in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans. Tannehill missed two games after spraining his ankle in Week 7 of the 2022 season and missed the remainder of the 2022 campaign due to his Week 15 sprain. If Levis' ankle sprain is of comparable severity, he'd be unlikely to suit up in Week 16 against the Seahawks, ironically opening the door for Tannehill to reclaim the starting quarterback role. Levis' participation level in practice Wednesday through Friday should help clarify his potential availability against the Seahawks on Sunday.