Levis (foot) will enter the 2024 NFL season with new skill-position talent, headlined by Calvin Ridley being slated to join the Titans on a four-year, $92 million contract, and by Derrick Henry set to be replaced by Tony Pollard in the backfield, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.

Tennessee adding a hopeful true No. 1 wideout in Ridley is arguably just as impactful as Henry's tenure as the franchise face finally coming to an end. Ridley joins veteran DeAndre Hopkins, giving Levis two proven pass-catchers who both surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2023, allowing Treylon Burks to slide down to the No. 3 role and benefit from lesser defensive coverage. On paper, Levis now looks set to benefit from one of the best three-receiver groups in the league, while the recently re-signed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is a capable fourth man. Pollard, meanwhile, isn't nearly the between-the-tackles bruiser that Henry was, but he brings true three-down versatility and a skillset that's more interchangeable with second-year pro Tyjae Spears, allowing the Titans to swap both backs out freely without hinting at any specific playcall. Levis said in February at Super Bowl LVIII that he was already "close" to healthy, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official site.