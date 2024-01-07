Levis (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

It was announced earlier in the week that Levis would not be available to start, with veteran Ryan Tannehill instead getting the nod. Malik Willis will serve as the backup, meaning barring injuries to both quarterbacks, Levis will end his rookie season with and 8:4 TD:INT while averaging 7.1 yards per attempt across nine contests. His future role with the team remains uncertain, though there's a strong chance he'll be in the mix to be Tennessee's starter in 2024.