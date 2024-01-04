Levis (foot) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

After missing Tennessee's Week 16 loss to Seattle with a left ankle sprain, Levis returned to the lineup for the Titans' 26-3 loss to the Texans this past Sunday, only to exit early due to a right foot injury. The foot injury seems to be less of a concern than the previous ankle issue, but Levis may still need to show improvement in Friday's practice before the Titans feel confident in having him start Sunday's season finale versus the Jaguars. If the rookie is unable to play Sunday or is available only in a backup capacity, veteran Ryan Tannehill would draw a second straight start.