Levis (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, coach Mike Vrabel announced after Friday's practice that Ryan Tannehill will draw the start in the team's season finale this weekend, while Levis is on track to be Tennessee's third quarterback in Week 18. With that in mind, Malik Willis is slated to be Tannehill's top backup Sunday.