Trent Richardson: Available to sign NFL contract
The AAF announced Thursday that all players, including Richardson, are immediately authorized to sign with NFL teams.
Richardson led the league with 11 rushing touchdowns over eight games and didn't go a single week without reaching the painted area. While his struggles with efficiency continued -- Richardson ultimately averaged just 2.9 yards on his 125 carries -- the 2012 NFL first-rounder finished the season on a high note with an 18-carry, 83-yard performance (4.8 YPC) on March 25 against the Atlanta Legends. It's hard to gauge how much interest he may draw from NFL teams now that the AAF has disbanded, but it at least seems possible Richardson could be invited to attend training camp somewhere.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...