The AAF announced Thursday that all players, including Richardson, are immediately authorized to sign with NFL teams.

Richardson led the league with 11 rushing touchdowns over eight games and didn't go a single week without reaching the painted area. While his struggles with efficiency continued -- Richardson ultimately averaged just 2.9 yards on his 125 carries -- the 2012 NFL first-rounder finished the season on a high note with an 18-carry, 83-yard performance (4.8 YPC) on March 25 against the Atlanta Legends. It's hard to gauge how much interest he may draw from NFL teams now that the AAF has disbanded, but it at least seems possible Richardson could be invited to attend training camp somewhere.