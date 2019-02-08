Richardson will play for the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football, Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports reports.

Richardson may be the biggest name in the new league, but he hasn't played football since 2017 (in the CFL) and hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season game since Dec. 2014. The third overall pick from the 2012 NFL Draft did have a couple nice performance during the 2017 CFL campaign, and he's still only 28 years old. A strong showing in the AAF likely would land Richardson an NFL tryout this spring/summer. Other prominent names in the upstart league include QB Christian Hackenberg, RB Denard Robinson, RB Zac Stacy and DB Rahim Moore.