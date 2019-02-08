Trent Richardson: Playing in AAF
Richardson will play for the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football, Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports reports.
Richardson may be the biggest name in the new league, but he hasn't played football since 2017 (in the CFL) and hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season game since Dec. 2014. The third overall pick from the 2012 NFL Draft did have a couple nice performance during the 2017 CFL campaign, and he's still only 28 years old. A strong showing in the AAF likely would land Richardson an NFL tryout this spring/summer. Other prominent names in the upstart league include QB Christian Hackenberg, RB Denard Robinson, RB Zac Stacy and DB Rahim Moore.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...