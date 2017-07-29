Dareus suffered a hamstring injury late in Friday's training camp practice, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports. "Anytime players miss time you get concerned," said coach Sean McDermott. "But I'm going to stay positive and he's done a great job of being in shape at this point in camp and has really handled things well. We'll see how this unfolds."

Dareus will sit out Saturday's practice, though he's doing work off to the side. The DT may be the most important player in McDermott's new defense, given his skill set and ability to make a mess of the offense's interior, though injuries and and off-field distractions have stolen some of his value in the past.