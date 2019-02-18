Richardson has taken 42 carries for 99 yards and three touchdowns in two games with the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football.

Richardson leads the league in carries and rushing TDs, but his mark of 2.4 YPC is the worst among all players with double-digit opportunities. It's only fair to note that the goal-line chances weigh down his average, and he does have seven receptions for 64 yards. The 2012 first-round pick still has more work to do before NFL teams can view him as a serious option to compete for a 2019 roster spot.