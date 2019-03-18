Richardson has 91 carries for 227 yards (2.5 average) and nine touchdowns in six games for the Birmingham Iron of the AAF, adding 26 receptions for 186 yards (7.2 average) and another score.

Richardson leads the upstart league in both carries and touchdowns and also ranks fourth in catches, yet he's producing just 68.8 scrimmage yards per game. His strong work at the goal line might attract some interest from NFL teams, but the ugly mark of 2.5 YPC doesn't exactly beg for the 2012 first-round pick to be viewed as anything more than a camp body this summer.