site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tyrone-swoopes-out-of-philly | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Tyrone Swoopes: Out of Philly
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 3, 2020
at
11:50 pm ET 1 min read
Swoopes was waived by the Eagles on Thursday.
Swoopes signed with the team only a week ago but already finds himself on the outs as the Eagles made their first wave of cuts Thursday. The former Seahawk prides himself as being a run-blocking tight end and his veteran experience could help him secure a landing spot elsewhere before Week 1.
More News
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/22/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/15/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/14/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/05/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read