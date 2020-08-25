site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Tyrone Swoopes: Heading to Philly
RotoWire Staff
Aug 25, 2020
Eagles signed Swoopes on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Swoopes spent the last three seasons playing a minimal run-blocking role in Seattle. He stands to compete for a similar reserve gig in Philadelphia, with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert locked in as the uncontested top two options at tight end.
