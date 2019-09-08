Vikings' Adam Thielen: Finds end zone
Thielen caught all three of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against Atlanta.
Thielen scored the Vikings first touchdown of the regular season, hauling in a 23-yard score in the first quarter. He wasn't officially targeted again until after halftime, when he caught two more passes of 12 and eight yards. The Vikings jumped out to a 28-0 lead, which limited Kirk Cousins to just 10 pass attempts, so Thielen's three targets were not an indication that he was surpassed by other receivers on the team. The Vikings will play at Lambeau Field in Week 2, meaning they may experience a less positive game script, aiding Thielen's involvement in the offense.
