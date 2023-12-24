Thielen brought in six of eight targets for 94 yards in the Panthers' 33-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Thielen tied DJ Chark for receptions and targets while checking in second in receiving yards. The veteran wideout helped fuel a second-half comeback by the Panthers that just fell short, even recording a 22-yard grab on a last-gasp final drive that fizzled when time ran out with Carolina having reached the Packers' 31-yard line. Thielen's catch and target totals were his best since Week 11, while his yardage was his most prolific since Week 6. Consequently, Thielen will head into a Week 17 road matchup against a leaky Jaguars secondary on New Year's Eve.