Thielen caught one of three targets for two yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

Thielen has been the bright spot on an abysmal Carolina offense this season, but even he couldn't get going Sunday. His one reception marked a season low, as Thielen had at least five grabs in every game since Week 1. With hardly any yardage either, Thielen will strive to bounce back in Week 13 versus the Buccaneers, when the Panthers will be without coach Frank Reich after he was fired Monday.