Thielen caught five of seven targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 28-6 loss to the Saints.

Thielen was the only player to top 26 receiving yards for the Panthers, as Bryce Young threw for only 137 yards on 36 pass attempts. After posting at least 82 scrimmage yards in four of his first six games with the Panthers and scoring four touchdowns over that span, Thielen hasn't reached 75 yards or found the end zone since. The veteran wide receiver remains the top option in Carolina's struggling passing game heading into a Week 15 home game against the Falcons.