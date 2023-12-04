Thielen caught three of six targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Buccaneers.

Rookie Jonathan Mingo saw a career-high 10 targets and led Carolina in catches and receiving yards, and there wasn't much production left over for anyone else. Thielen has now failed to reach 50 yards in four of the last five games, and with the Panthers focusing on the development of their young players rather than feeding the veteran free agents that bolstered the roster in the offseason, the former Viking could struggle to post consistent fantasy numbers down the stretch.