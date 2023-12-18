Thielen secured four of seven targets for 43 yards in the Panthers' 9-7 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Thielen set the pace for the Panthers in receiving yards and targets while sharing the team lead in receptions with Jonathan Mingo. The veteran wideout has naturally seen his production capped on some weeks due to Bryce Young's struggles, but he now has a 9-117 line on 14 targets over the last two games heading into a Week 16 home battle against a Packers team that allowed 381 passing yards and four touchdowns to the Buccaneers on Sunday.