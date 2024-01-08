Thielen caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the Buccaneers.

Thielen was one of very few bright spots on the Panthers this season and the main target rookie quarterback Bryce Young could consistently connect with. The 33-year-old caught 103 passes -- the second-most of his career -- on 137 targets for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Despite a new front office and coaching staff set to arrive in Carolina this offseason, the veteran Thielen remains under contract for 2024, when he figures to serve as a reliable outlet for Young even if the team improves the supporting cast around him.