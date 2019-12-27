Vikings' Adam Thielen: May not play against Chicago

Thielen doesn't know how much he'll play this week against the Bears or whether he'll play at all, the team's official web site reports. "We don't know. The coaches aren't going to tell us [if we're playing]," Thielen said.

With the Vikings locked into the No. 6 playoff seed, there's nothing to play for this week against Chicago. Head coach Mike Zimmer hasn't said whether he'll rest his starters and may not announce a decision until kickoff. Thielen didn't have a catch last week against Green Bay, but said it wasn't due to his previously injured hamstring (which caused him to miss five games). The Vikings may want to give him another week of rest, but Thielen could also use the work since he's been out of sync the last two games with just three receptions for 27 yards.