Evans was benched in the second half of Sunday's loss to Detroit but not due to an injury, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Evans had three total tackles.

Evans was apparently benched for performance reasons after giving up five receptions on six targets for 52 yards and missing two tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. Jaylin Williams replaced him but had a crucial illegal contact penalty late in the game. It's not clear if Evans will regain his starting role.