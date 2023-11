Evans (calf) is inactive for Monday's Week 12 clash with Chicago.

Evans will miss his second straight game due to a calf injury he suffered in a Week 10 win over New Orleans. The second-year cornerback followed a pair of limited practice sessions to begin the week with a full session Saturday, so he appears to be closing in on a return. With the Vikings on bye next week, it's likely that Evans will be able to play in their next game, which will take place in Las Vegas on Dec. 10.