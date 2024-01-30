Evans logged 65 total tackles, seven pass deflections and three forced fumbles in 15 games with Vikings during the 2023 regular season.

The second-year corner out of Missouri saw a major uptick in work from his rookie year, starting all 15 of the games he appeared in for Minnesota and playing almost 700 more snaps than in 2022. Evans definitely struggled at times, even getting benched during Minnesota's Week 16 loss to the Lions, but the 24-year-old still was able to finish third on the Vikings in forced fumbles and fourth in pass deflections. It's uncertain what role Evans will play on the Vikings' defense next season, but he'll likely look to be more consistent going into his third year.