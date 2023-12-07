Evans (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session.
Evans sustained a calf injury in Week 10 against the Saints. He missed the next two games but looks to be on track to play Sunday against the Raiders, thanks to the Vikings' Week 13 bye week. Through 10 games, Evans has recorded 49 tackles (36 solo), five pass deflections and three forced fumbles.
