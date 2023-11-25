Evans (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bears, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Evans missed Week 11 against the Broncos after sustaining a calf injury in Week 10 against the Saints. He was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday and his status may not be fully known until 90 minutes before kickoff time. Mekhi Blackmon played a season-high 50 defensive snaps at left corner in Week 11 when Evans was out and the former would appear to reprise that starting role if the latter is ruled out for Monday's game.