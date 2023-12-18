Evans recorded four tackles (three solo) and an interception in Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss at Cincinnati.

Evans came up with the first pick of his young career in the middle of the third quarter in Week 15 on a badly-underthrown ball by Jake Browning intended for Irv Smith. Even still, he hasn't exactly been stellar in coverage this season, especially not downfield, and Minnesota's defense has a tough test on tap in Week 16 versus the Lions.