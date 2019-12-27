Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Deemed questionable for Week 17
Mattison (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Locked in for the NFC's No. 6 seed, the Vikings reportedly are leaning toward a cautious approach to their meaningless Week 17 contest. That would seem to favor inactive status for Mattison, but it apparently isn't a sure thing, whereas Dalvin Cook (shoulder) already has been ruled out. Should Mattison join Cook on the inactive list, Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah would be Minnesota's only backfield options for Week 17. The team is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
