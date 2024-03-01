The Vikings informed Mattison they will be releasing him Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mattison took over as the primary running back in Minnesota after Dalvin Cook was released last offseason. He had a good season from a volume perspective, logging a career-best 180 carries while also racking up 30 receptions. However, he lacked explosiveness, evident from the fact that he had just one rush over 20 yards. He'll likely be looking for a short-term deal as a complementary rusher this offseason.