Mattison (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday night's game against Green Bay.

His status was never really in doubt after he returned from the ankle injury last week and took two touches on five snaps in a 30-24 loss to the Lions. Mattison upgraded to full practice participation Friday after limited sessions earlier in the week, and there's a good chance he gets at least a little more playing time Week 17 given that he's healthier and Ty Chandler managed just 17 total yards last week. Chandler still looks like the better fantasy play out of the two, having taken 65 percent of the snaps last week after rumbling for 157 total yards in a loss to Cincinnati the week prior.